18.05.2022 18:00:04

DGAP-News: ABIVAX: Abivax announces annual ordinary and extraordinary general meeting on June 9, 2022, and the availability of the preparatory documents

DGAP-News: ABIVAX / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
ABIVAX: Abivax announces annual ordinary and extraordinary general meeting on June 9, 2022, and the availability of the preparatory documents

18.05.2022 / 18:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Abivax announces annual ordinary and extraordinary general meeting on June 9, 2022, and the availability of the preparatory documents

PARIS, France, May 18, 2022 06:00 p.m. (CEST) Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 ABVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies that modulate the immune system to treat chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections, and cancer, informs its shareholders that its ordinary and extraordinary general meeting will be held on June 9, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (CEST), at the offices of Dechert (Paris) LLP, located at 32 rue de Monceau in Paris (75008), France.

The Shareholders Meeting documents and information and the voting form have been made available to Shareholders under the terms and conditions specified by current French regulations, and are available on the Companys website. All documents are exclusively available in French.

*****

About Abivax (www.abivax.com)

Abivax, a clinical stage biotechnology company, is developing novel therapies that modulate the bodys natural immune machinery to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections, and cancer. Abivax is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 Mnémo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, Abivax has two drug candidates in clinical development, ABX464 to treat severe inflammatory diseases, and ABX196 to treat hepatocellular carcinoma. More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com. Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_.


Contacts

Abivax
Communications
Regina Jehle
regina.jehle@abivax.com
+33 6 24 50 69 63
 		 Investors
LifeSci Advisors
Ligia Vela-Reid
lvela-reid@lifesciadvisors.com
+44 7413 825310
 		 Press Relations & Investors Europe
MC Services AG
Anne Hennecke
anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu
+49 211 529 252 22
 
Public Relations France
Actifin
Ghislaine Gasparetto
ggasparetto@actifin.fr
+33 6 21 10 49 24		 Public Relations France
Primatice
Thomas Roborel de Climens
thomasdeclimens@primatice.com
+33 6 78 12 97 95		 Public Relations USA
Rooney Partners LLC
Jeanene Timberlake
jtimberlake@rooneypartners.com
+1 646 770 8858

18.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1353803  18.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1353803&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

