DGAP-News: 26th Annual General Meeting of R. STAHL AG

26th Annual General Meeting of R. STAHL AG



07.06.2019 / 13:36

PRESS RELEASE

- Actions of Executive Board and Supervisory Board approved

- Focus on efficiency programme "R. STAHL 2020"



Waldenburg, 7 June 2019 - At the 26th Annual General Meeting of R. STAHL AG held today in Künzelsau-Gaisbach, Germany, shareholders officially approved the actions of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board for the fiscal year 2018. They also granted approval for the members of the former Executive Board for the fiscal year 2017. In addition, the Annual General Meeting once again elected BDO AG as auditors for the fiscal year 2019.

At this year's Annual General Meeting, R. STAHL reported on the successful progress of the efficiency programme "R. STAHL 2020" initiated in 2018. Furthermore, shareholders were informed about the innovative switch cabinet "ExPressure" with a corresponding application example. The presentation also included digitalized solutions for lighting and heating control systems.

The past financial year and the further development of the company were subsequently discussed in an objective exchange with shareholders and shareholder representatives. The Annual General Meeting was attended by over 210 shareholders. 5.33 million shares were represented during voting, corresponding to 82.7 percent of share capital.



About R. STAHL - www.r-stahl.com

R. STAHL is the world's leading supplier of electrical and electronic products and systems for explosion protection. These products and systems prevent explosions in hazardous areas and contribute to the safety of people, machines and the environment. The portfolio ranges from products used in switching/distributing, installing, operating/monitoring, lighting and signalling/alarming up to automation. Typical customers operate in growth industries, such as the oil & gas industry, the chemical and pharmaceutical industry and the food industry. In 2018, sales amounting to EUR 280.1 million were generated by 1,690 employees.

The shares of R. STAHL AG are traded on the Regulated Market/Prime Standard of Deutsche Boerse (ISIN DE000A1PHBB5).

