<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
07.06.2019 13:36:07

DGAP-News: 26th Annual General Meeting of R. STAHL AG

DGAP-News: R. Stahl AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
26th Annual General Meeting of R. STAHL AG

07.06.2019 / 13:36
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

- Actions of Executive Board and Supervisory Board approved

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Apple / Alphabet / Microsoft 47335227 55.00 % 9.00 %
Adidas / Nike 47335228 69.00 % 8.25 %
ABB / Geberit / Swisscom 47335225 65.00 % 7.92 %

- Focus on efficiency programme "R. STAHL 2020"
 

Waldenburg, 7 June 2019 - At the 26th Annual General Meeting of R. STAHL AG held today in Künzelsau-Gaisbach, Germany, shareholders officially approved the actions of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board for the fiscal year 2018. They also granted approval for the members of the former Executive Board for the fiscal year 2017. In addition, the Annual General Meeting once again elected BDO AG as auditors for the fiscal year 2019.

At this year's Annual General Meeting, R. STAHL reported on the successful progress of the efficiency programme "R. STAHL 2020" initiated in 2018. Furthermore, shareholders were informed about the innovative switch cabinet "ExPressure" with a corresponding application example. The presentation also included digitalized solutions for lighting and heating control systems.

The past financial year and the further development of the company were subsequently discussed in an objective exchange with shareholders and shareholder representatives. The Annual General Meeting was attended by over 210 shareholders. 5.33 million shares were represented during voting, corresponding to 82.7 percent of share capital.
 

About R. STAHL - www.r-stahl.com
R. STAHL is the world's leading supplier of electrical and electronic products and systems for explosion protection. These products and systems prevent explosions in hazardous areas and contribute to the safety of people, machines and the environment. The portfolio ranges from products used in switching/distributing, installing, operating/monitoring, lighting and signalling/alarming up to automation. Typical customers operate in growth industries, such as the oil & gas industry, the chemical and pharmaceutical industry and the food industry. In 2018, sales amounting to EUR 280.1 million were generated by 1,690 employees.

The shares of R. STAHL AG are traded on the Regulated Market/Prime Standard of Deutsche Boerse (ISIN DE000A1PHBB5).
 

Contact:
R. STAHL AG
Am Bahnhof 30, 74638 Waldenburg (Württ.), Germany
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
T: +49 7942 943-1395
E: investornews@stahl.de


07.06.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: R. Stahl AG
Am Bahnhof 30
74638 Waldenburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (7942) 943-0
Fax: +49 (7942) 943-4333
E-mail: investornews@stahl.de
Internet: www.r-stahl.com
ISIN: DE000A1PHBB5
WKN: A1PHBB
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 821509

 
End of News DGAP News Service

821509  07.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=821509&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu R. Stahl AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu R. Stahl AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10:00
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Deutsche Lufthansa, Daimler, Bayer
09:40
AMD – Ausbruch aus der Range
09:36
Vontobel: derimail - Neue Autocall BRCs in Zeichnung
08:58
SMI verkürzt Abstand zum Allzeithoch
05:45
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Dieser Widerstand hat es in sich / Geberit – Reicht das schon aus?
03.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:10
Schroders: Amazon, der Klima-Champion?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

R. Stahl AG 28.88 -0.60% R. Stahl AG

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Die Gewinner und Verlierer der Frankenstärke
ABB-Aktie leicht im Plus: Grossauftrag für Stromübertragung in China
Studie deckt auf: Bitcoin kaum in Gebrauch
Swiss Re-Aktie legt zu: Swiss Re treibt Börsengang der Tochter ReAssure voran
Zur Rose intensiviert Zusammenarbeit mit Migros - Aktie dreht ins Minus
Studie: So schneiden Schweizer Banken im internationalen Vergleich ab
Lösen goldgedeckte Kryptowährungen bald Gold ab?
US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst höher -- DAX verliert -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Novartis mit neuer Pharma-Leitung - Aktie kaum bewegt
Tesla bringt das kostenfreie Supercharging zurück - aber es gibt einen Haken

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX fester -- Nikkei schliesst freundlich
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt erzielen am Freitag Gewinne. Der Nikkei folgte den guten US-Vorgaben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten