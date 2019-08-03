DGAP-DD: Zalando SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



03.08.2019 / 20:18

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Rubin Last name(s): Ritter





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Zalando SE

b) LEI

529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000ZAL1111





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal



Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



44.57412 EUR 3880979.48 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



44.57412 EUR 3880979.48 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

2019-08-02; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





