03.08.2019 20:18:48

DGAP-DD: Zalando SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.08.2019 / 20:18
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Rubin
Last name(s): Ritter

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Zalando SE

b) LEI
529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ZAL1111

b) Nature of the transaction




Disposal
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
44.57412 EUR 3880979.48 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
44.57412 EUR 3880979.48 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-08-02; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


03.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




53003  03.08.2019 



