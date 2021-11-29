DGAP-DD: Xlife Sciences AG english

SMI 12’236 0.3%  SPI 15’655 0.4%  Dow 34’899 -2.5%  DAX 15’371 0.8%  Euro 1.0438 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’138 1.2%  Gold 1’793 0.0%  Bitcoin 52’647 -0.4%  Dollar 0.9251 0.2%  Öl 76.1 4.4% 

Xlife Sciences Aktie
29.11.2021 13:59:42

DGAP-DD: Xlife Sciences AG

Xlife Sciences
44.60 EUR 0.00%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.11.2021 / 13:58
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Oliver R.
Last name(s): Baumann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Xlife Sciences AG

b) LEI
984500AH590BE88BB517 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: CH0461929603

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
43.7066 EUR 13011.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
43.7066 EUR 13011.2000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
29/11/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt Stock Exchange
MIC: XETR


29.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Xlife Sciences AG
Talacker 35
8001 Zürich
Switzerland
Internet: www.xlifesciences.ch



 
End of News DGAP News Service




71284  29.11.2021 



