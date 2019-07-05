<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
05.07.2019 19:47:36

DGAP-DD: Wacker Neuson SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.07.2019 / 19:46
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Neuson Forest GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Johann
Last name(s): Neunteufel
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Wacker Neuson SE

b) LEI
529900RJL86244E1I652 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000WACK012

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
20.00 EUR 60000000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
20.00 EUR 60000000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-07-03; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Advanced Micro Devices Inc. / Micron Technology Inc. 48130352 49.00 % 12.00 %
Amazon.com Inc. / Netflix Inc. / Walt Disney Co. 48130353 59.00 % 10.00 %
Nike Inc. / Under Armour Inc. 48130424 49.00 % 8.20 %

05.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Wacker Neuson SE
Preußenstr. 41
80809 München
Germany
Internet: www.wackerneusongroup.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




52471  05.07.2019 



Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Wacker Neuson SEmehr Nachrichten