DGAP-DD: Wacker Neuson SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



05.07.2019 / 19:46

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Neuson Forest GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Johann Last name(s): Neunteufel Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Wacker Neuson SE

b) LEI

529900RJL86244E1I652

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000WACK012





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



20.00 EUR 60000000.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



20.00 EUR 60000000.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

2019-07-03; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





