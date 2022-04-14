Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
Vonovia Aktie [Valor: 21644750 / ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1]
14.04.2022 14:27:52

DGAP-DD: Vonovia SE english

Vonovia
39.45 CHF -10.33%
14.04.2022 / 14:26
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Rolf
Last name(s): Buch

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vonovia SE

b) LEI
5299005A2ZEP6AP7KM81 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
38.8900 EUR 32512.04 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
38.8900 EUR 32512.04 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
14/04/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XTX Markets
MIC: XTXM


14.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Vonovia SE
Universitätsstraße 133
44803 Bochum
Germany
Internet: www.vonovia.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




74331  14.04.2022 



