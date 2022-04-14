|
14.04.2022 14:27:52
DGAP-DD: Vonovia SE english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
14.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vonovia SE
|Universitätsstraße 133
|44803 Bochum
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.vonovia.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
74331 14.04.2022
Werbung
BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
Nachrichten zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
|
14:27
|DGAP-DD: Vonovia SE english (EQS Group)
|
14:27
|DGAP-DD: Vonovia SE deutsch (EQS Group)
|
14:15
|DGAP-DD: Vonovia SE deutsch (EQS Group)
|
14:15
|DGAP-DD: Vonovia SE english (EQS Group)
|
14:09
|DGAP-DD: Vonovia SE english (EQS Group)
|
14:09
|DGAP-DD: Vonovia SE deutsch (EQS Group)
|
12.04.22
|DGAP-PVR: Vonovia SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
10.04.22
|März 2022: So schätzen Experten die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)