SMI 12’266 -1.5%  SPI 15’682 -1.4%  Dow 35’804 0.0%  DAX 15’506 -2.6%  Euro 1.0442 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4’167 -2.9%  Gold 1’809 1.1%  Bitcoin 50’748 -8.0%  Dollar 0.9267 -1.0%  Öl 78.1 -5.1% 

Vitesco Technologies Aktie [Valor: 113011573 / ISIN: DE000VTSC017]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
26.11.2021 11:07:54

DGAP-DD: Vitesco Technologies Group AG english

Vitesco Technologies
43.50 EUR 1.23%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.11.2021 / 11:07
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: ASW Privatstiftung

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Prof.
First name: Siegfried
Last name(s): Wolf
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vitesco Technologies Group AG

b) LEI
529900CCDMZ7UCYYS252 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000VTSC017

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
48.02585 EUR 40757190.62 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
48.0258 EUR 40757190.6200 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/11/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Deutsche Börse Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA


26.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Vitesco Technologies Group AG
Siemensstraße 12
93055 Regensburg
Germany
Internet: www.vitesco-technologies.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




71248  26.11.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1252238&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

﻿

Nachrichten zu Vitesco Technologies

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen