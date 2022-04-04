Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.04.2022 / 21:29
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: VGG AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: DDr.
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Tojner
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
VARTA AG

b) LEI
529900E7KB95KOXBWP63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
14.00 EUR 11256.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
14.00 EUR 11256.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
02/04/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


04.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: VARTA AG
VARTA-Platz 1
73479 Ellwangen
Germany
Internet: www.varta-ag.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




74039  04.04.2022 



