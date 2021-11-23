SMI 12’429 -0.7%  SPI 15’908 -0.8%  Dow 35’648 0.1%  DAX 16’038 -0.5%  Euro 1.0497 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’321 -0.4%  Gold 1’788 -0.9%  Bitcoin 53’628 1.9%  Dollar 0.9332 0.1%  Öl 81.2 2.2% 
23.11.2021 16:00:10

DGAP-DD: VARTA AG english

Varta
124.86 CHF -0.71%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.11.2021 / 15:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: VGG AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: DDr.
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Tojner
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
VARTA AG

b) LEI
529900E7KB95KOXBWP63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55

b) Nature of the transaction




Disposal: In connection with the IPO of Varta AG, VGG GmbH established a stock option program (MSOP) for the benefit of the members of the Management Board and certain employees of VARTA AG and its consolidated subsidiaries. A special feature of this MSOP is that it is funded solely through shares made available by the major shareholder (VGG GmbH) and not through new shares or treasury shares of VARTA AG. This notification relates to the employees' quarterly exercise option.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
119.6942 EUR 19629.85 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
119.6942 EUR 19629.85 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
22/11/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


23.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: VARTA AG
VARTA-Platz 1
73479 Ellwangen
Germany
Internet: www.varta-ag.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




71203  23.11.2021 



