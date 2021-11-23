DGAP-DD: VARTA AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|VGG AG
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|DDr.
|First name:
|Michael
|Last name(s):
|Tojner
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A0TGJ55
b) Nature of the transaction
|Disposal: In connection with the IPO of Varta AG, VGG GmbH established a stock option program (MSOP) for the benefit of the members of the Management Board and certain employees of VARTA AG and its consolidated subsidiaries. A special feature of this MSOP is that it is funded solely through shares made available by the major shareholder (VGG GmbH) and not through new shares or treasury shares of VARTA AG. This notification relates to the employees' quarterly exercise option.
|Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|119.6942 EUR
|19629.85 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|119.6942 EUR
|19629.85 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
23.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de