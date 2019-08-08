<
08.08.2019 17:23:41

DGAP-DD: VARTA AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.08.2019 / 17:22
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: VGG GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr. Dr.
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Tojner
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
VARTA AG

b) LEI
529900E7KB95KOXBWP63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55

b) Nature of the transaction




Disposal
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
14.00 EUR 184898.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
14.00 EUR 184898.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-08-07; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


08.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: VARTA AG
VARTA-Platz 1
73479 Ellwangen
Germany
Internet: www.varta-ag.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




53117  08.08.2019 



