|
11.07.2019 20:00:44
DGAP-DD: VAPIANO SE english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
11.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VAPIANO SE
|Im Zollhafen 2-4
|50678 Cologne
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.vapiano.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
52587 11.07.2019
Nachrichten zu Vapianomehr Nachrichten
|
20:00
|DGAP-DD: VAPIANO SE english (EQS Group)
|
20:00
|DGAP-DD: VAPIANO SE deutsch (EQS Group)
|
10.07.19
|DGAP-HV: Vapiano SE: Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung am 21.08.2019 in Köln mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung gemäss §121 AktG (EQS Group)
|
28.06.19
|NACHBÖRSE (22:00)/XDAX +0,2% auf 12.414 Pkt - Vapiano schwächeln (Dow Jones)
|
28.06.19
|DGAP-Adhoc: Vapiano SE: Appointment of Johann Stohner to the Management Board as Chief Transformation Officer (EQS Group)
|
28.06.19
|DGAP-Adhoc: Vapiano SE: Bestellung von Johann Stohner zum Vorstandsmitglied als Chief Transformation Officer (EQS Group)
|
18.06.19
|In der Krise will Vapiano Restaurants schliessen (WELT)