11.07.2019 20:00:44

DGAP-DD: VAPIANO SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.07.2019 / 20:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: VAP Leipzig GmbH & Co. KG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Herr
First name: Gregor
Last name(s): Gerlach
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
VAPIANO SE

b) LEI
5299005M0WDVEEVBOR15 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0WMNK9

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
5.66 EUR 1698000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
5.6600 EUR 1698000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-07-10; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


11.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: VAPIANO SE
Im Zollhafen 2-4
50678 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.vapiano.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




52587  11.07.2019 



