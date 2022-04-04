DGAP-DD: United Internet AG english

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
United Internet Aktie [Valor: 1115836 / ISIN: DE0005089031]
04.04.2022 16:30:52

DGAP-DD: United Internet AG

United Internet
38.24 CHF 1.72%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.04.2022 / 16:29
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Ralph Dommermuth GmbH & Co. KG Beteiligungsgesellschaft

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Ralph
Last name(s): Dommermuth
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
United Internet AG

b) LEI
3VEKWPJHTD4NKMBVG947 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005089031

b) Nature of the transaction


Granting of a pledge on shares in United Internet AG with variable number of pledged shares (depending on the value of the shares) to secure a claim which was increased by EUR 47,665,000 from EUR 553,735,000 to EUR 601,400,000.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
04/04/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


04.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: United Internet AG
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany
Internet: www.united-internet.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




73875  04.04.2022 



