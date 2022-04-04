|
04.04.2022 16:30:52
DGAP-DD: United Internet AG english
United Internet
38.24 CHF 1.72%
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
04.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|United Internet AG
|Elgendorfer Straße 57
|56410 Montabaur
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.united-internet.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
73875 04.04.2022
Werbung