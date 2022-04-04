DGAP-DD: United Internet AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



04.04.2022 / 16:29

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Ralph Dommermuth GmbH & Co. KG Beteiligungsgesellschaft





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Ralph Last name(s): Dommermuth Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

United Internet AG

b) LEI

3VEKWPJHTD4NKMBVG947

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0005089031





b) Nature of the transaction

Granting of a pledge on shares in United Internet AG with variable number of pledged shares (depending on the value of the shares) to secure a claim which was increased by EUR 47,665,000 from EUR 553,735,000 to EUR 601,400,000.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



not numberable not numberable





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



not numberable not numberable





e) Date of the transaction

04/04/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





