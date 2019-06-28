DGAP-DD: TRATON SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



28.06.2019 / 15:03

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Andreas Last name(s): Renschler





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

TRATON SE

b) LEI

529900UIMQRKPFN6SV80

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000TRAT0N7





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



27.00 EUR 540000.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



27.00 EUR 540000.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

2019-06-28; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Tradegate Exchange MIC: XGRM





