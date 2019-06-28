<
28.06.2019 15:07:07

DGAP-DD: TRATON SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.06.2019 / 15:03
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Renschler

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
TRATON SE

b) LEI
529900UIMQRKPFN6SV80 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000TRAT0N7

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
27.00 EUR 540000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
27.00 EUR 540000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-06-28; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: XGRM


28.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: TRATON SE
Dachauer Str. 641
80995 München
Germany
Internet: www.traton.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




52265  28.06.2019 



