DGAP-DD: tokentus investment AG english

tokentus investment Aktie
02.08.2022 12:11:54

DGAP-DD: tokentus investment AG

tokentus investment
1.39 EUR 0.00%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.08.2022 / 12:11
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Oliver
Last name(s): Michel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
tokentus investment AG

b) LEI
391200GVAQPTJW58KH08 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
Description: Type: Other on share / derivative Description: Stock option with (conditional) subscription right on shares of tokentus investment AG (ISIN:DE000A3CN9R8) under the stock option programme 2021

b) Nature of the transaction


Acceptance and allocation of 175,000 stock options for the subscription of one no-par value registered share each of tokentus investment AG as part of the remuneration, transaction within the framework of the stock option programme 2021, details on the stock option programme 2021 can be found in the invitation to the Annual General Meeting on 6 July 2021 published in the Federal Gazette on 11 June 2021, there agenda item 4. The exercise price is 1.12.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
02/08/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


02.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: tokentus investment AG
Taunusanlage 8 c/c WeWork
60329 Frankfurt
Germany
Internet: www.tokentus.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




77215  02.08.2022 



