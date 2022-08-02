DGAP-DD: tokentus investment AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



02.08.2022 / 12:11

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Oliver Last name(s): Michel





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

tokentus investment AG

b) LEI

391200GVAQPTJW58KH08

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



Description: Type: Other on share / derivative Description: Stock option with (conditional) subscription right on shares of tokentus investment AG (ISIN:DE000A3CN9R8) under the stock option programme 2021





b) Nature of the transaction

Acceptance and allocation of 175,000 stock options for the subscription of one no-par value registered share each of tokentus investment AG as part of the remuneration, transaction within the framework of the stock option programme 2021, details on the stock option programme 2021 can be found in the invitation to the Annual General Meeting on 6 July 2021 published in the Federal Gazette on 11 June 2021, there agenda item 4. The exercise price is 1.12.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



not numberable not numberable





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



not numberable not numberable





e) Date of the transaction

02/08/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





