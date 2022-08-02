DGAP-DD: tokentus investment AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Oliver
|Last name(s):
|Michel
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|Description:
|Type: Other on share / derivative
Description: Stock option with (conditional) subscription right on shares of tokentus investment AG (ISIN:DE000A3CN9R8) under the stock option programme 2021
b) Nature of the transaction
|Acceptance and allocation of 175,000 stock options for the subscription of one no-par value registered share each of tokentus investment AG as part of the remuneration, transaction within the framework of the stock option programme 2021, details on the stock option programme 2021 can be found in the invitation to the Annual General Meeting on 6 July 2021 published in the Federal Gazette on 11 June 2021, there agenda item 4. The exercise price is 1.12.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|not numberable
|not numberable
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|not numberable
|not numberable
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
