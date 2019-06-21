<
21.06.2019 11:24:04

DGAP-DD: tick Trading Software AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.06.2019 / 11:23
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Gladstone Capital GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Matthias
Last name(s): Hocke
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
tick Trading Software AG

b) LEI
529900B3MHBIEC80SX97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0LA304

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
16.80 EUR 526394.4 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
16.80 EUR 526394.4 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-06-18; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


21.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: tick Trading Software AG
Berliner Allee 59
40212 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.tick-ts.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




52039  21.06.2019 



