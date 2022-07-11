Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
The Social Chain Aktie [Valor: 23561784 / ISIN: DE000A1YC996]
11.07.2022 20:45:51

DGAP-DD: The Social Chain AG english

The Social Chain
5.06 EUR -8.33%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.07.2022 / 20:45
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Title:
First name: Wanja Sören
Last name(s): Oberhof

2. Reason for the notification

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
The Social Chain AG

b) LEI
529900ZARRZWUT1YO213 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

Type: Share
Description: Share options with (conditional) subscription right to shares

b) Nature of the transaction




Acceptance of the granting of 50,000 stock options pursuant to the terms of the Stock Option Plan 2022 of The Social Chain AG for members of the management Board and employees of the Company as well as for members of the management and employees of companies affiliated with the Company (Social Chain Stock Option Plan 2022)(Annual General Meeting of 8 June 2022 pursuant to the resolution on agenda item 7). The exercisability of the stock options depends in particular on the achievement of the performance target and the expiry of the four-year waiting period. The exercise price of the respective stock option corresponds to the volume-weighted average of the share price of The Social Chain AG during the last ten stock exchange trading days prior to the respective issue date, at least the proportionate amount of the share capital of the Company attributable to one share of The Social Chain AG.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
06/07/2022; UTC+2

Outside a trading venue


11.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Language: English
Company: The Social Chain AG
Gormannstraße 22
10119 Berlin
Germany
End of News DGAP News Service




76815  11.07.2022 



