The Social Chain Aktie [Valor: 23561784 / ISIN: DE000A1YC996]
29.11.2021 12:27:47

DGAP-DD: The Social Chain AG english

The Social Chain
43.60 EUR 2.83%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.11.2021 / 12:26
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: DA CAPO Vermögensverwaltung GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Georg
Last name(s): Kofler
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
The Social Chain AG

b) LEI
529900ZARRZWUT1YO213 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1YC996

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
46.40 EUR 5927646.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
46.40 EUR 5927646.40 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
25/11/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


29.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: The Social Chain AG
Gormannstraße 22
10119 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.socialchain.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




71278  29.11.2021 



