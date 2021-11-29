DGAP-DD: The Social Chain AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



29.11.2021 / 12:26

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: DA CAPO Vermögensverwaltung GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Georg Last name(s): Kofler Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

The Social Chain AG

b) LEI

529900ZARRZWUT1YO213

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A1YC996





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



46.40 EUR 5927646.40 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



46.40 EUR 5927646.40 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

25/11/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

Anzeige Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in % Ford Motor Co. / Tesla Inc. 114087573 59.00 % 20.00 % BioNTech SE / Moderna Inc. 113137135 59.00 % 18.00 % Netflix Inc. / Spotify / Walt Disney Co. 113137136 55.00 % 11.30 % 29.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de





