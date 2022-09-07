Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
TeamViewer Aktie [Valor: 50049146 / ISIN: DE000A2YN900]
07.09.2022 11:32:00

DGAP-DD: TeamViewer AG english

TeamViewer
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.09.2022 / 11:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Wilkens

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
TeamViewer AG

b) LEI
3912000FZ0R0KEK9JS42 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2YN900

b) Nature of the transaction


Discretionary order for the acquisition of 25,800 shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
9.71674 EUR 250691.89 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
9.71674 EUR 250691.89 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


07.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: TeamViewer AG
Bahnhofsplatz 2
73033 Göppingen
Germany
Internet: www.teamviewer.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




77927  07.09.2022 CET/CEST



