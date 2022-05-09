Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SYNLAB Aktie [Valor: 111162909 / ISIN: DE000A2TSL71]
09.05.2022 21:47:42

DGAP-DD: SYNLAB AG english

SYNLAB
14.56 CHF -0.51%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.05.2022 / 21:46
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Dr. Wimmer Verwaltungs GmbH & Co. KG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Bartholomäus
Last name(s): Wimmer
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SYNLAB AG

b) LEI
984500883BA5AQ14C037 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2TSL71

b) Nature of the transaction


Transfer of indirect shareholdings of 11,274 shares in SYNLAB AG from Ephios Warehouse GmbH & Co. KG to Dr. Wimmer Verwaltungs GmbH & Co. KG in connection with the liquidation of Ephios Warehouse GmbH & Co. KG.

No shares were acquired / sold.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
04/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


09.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: SYNLAB AG
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.synlab.com/



 
End of News DGAP News Service




74779  09.05.2022 



