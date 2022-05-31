DGAP-DD: STEMMER IMAGING AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



31.05.2022 / 16:16

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Uwe Last name(s): Kemm





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

STEMMER IMAGING AG

b) LEI

89450012XZ2GPWGIGH37

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A2G9MZ9





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



31.10 EUR 3110.00 EUR



31.80 EUR 28620.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



31.73 EUR 31730.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

27/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Boerse Frankfurt MIC: XFRA





