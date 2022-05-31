DGAP-DD: STEMMER IMAGING AG english

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
STEMMER IMAGING Aktie [Valor: 40430134 / ISIN: DE000A2G9MZ9]
31.05.2022 16:17:02

DGAP-DD: STEMMER IMAGING AG

STEMMER IMAGING
29.90 EUR 3.10%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

31.05.2022 / 16:16
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Uwe
Last name(s): Kemm

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
STEMMER IMAGING AG

b) LEI
89450012XZ2GPWGIGH37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2G9MZ9

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
31.10 EUR 3110.00 EUR
31.80 EUR 28620.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
31.73 EUR 31730.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
27/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Boerse Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA


31.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: STEMMER IMAGING AG
Gutenbergstr. 9-13
82178 Puchheim
Germany
Internet: www.stemmer-imaging.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




75551  31.05.2022 



