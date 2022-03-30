DGAP-DD: Softing AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



30.03.2022 / 12:03

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Ernst Last name(s): Homolka





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Softing AG

b) LEI

529900S2ZKWINY4ZNU39

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0005178008





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



6.30 EUR 9450.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



6.30 EUR 9450.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

30/03/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





