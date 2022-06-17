DGAP-DD: SMG European Recovery SPAC SE english

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
DGAP-DD: SMG European Recovery SPAC SE

SMG European Recovery SPAC SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.06.2022 / 19:03
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





  Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
         
  1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
  a) Name SMG SPAC Investment S.à r.l.
   
  2. Reason for the notification
  a) Position/status PCA, person closely associated with Stefan Petrikovics, member of the management board (Vorstandsmitglied)
  b) Initial notification/Amendment Amendment: Amendment to initial notification of 14 June 2022 to reflect concurrent subscription of shares and warrants in the form of Units (one Class A Share and one-half (1/2) of a Class A Warrant, at a price of EUR 10.00 per Unit).
   
  3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
  a) Name SMG European Recovery SPAC SE
  b) LEI 222100ARKO1EHWTTHK38
   
  4a. Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
  a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shares, Class A Shares
    Identification code LU2380749676
  b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition
Subscription
  c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
  EUR 9.9950 2,500,000 (units)
  d) Aggregated information  
  - Aggregated volume 2,500,000 (units)
  - Price EUR 9.9950
  e) Date of the transaction 2022-05-27
  f) Place of transaction Outside of a trading venue - XOFF
         
         
         
4b. Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Derivatives, Class A Warrants
  Identification code LU2380751656
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition
Subscription
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
EUR 0.01 1,250,000 (units)
d) Aggregated information  
- Aggregated volume 1,250,000 (units)
- Price EUR 0.01
e) Date of the transaction 2022-05-27
f) Place of transaction Outside of a trading venue - XOFF
       
       
       

17.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: SMG European Recovery SPAC SE
9 rue de Bitbourg
1273 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: http://smg-spac.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




76193  17.06.2022 



