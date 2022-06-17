DGAP-DD: SMG European Recovery SPAC SE english



SMG European Recovery SPAC SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



17.06.2022 / 19:03

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name SMG SPAC Investment S.à r.l. 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status PCA, person closely associated with Stefan Petrikovics, member of the management board (Vorstandsmitglied) b) Initial notification/Amendment Amendment: Amendment to initial notification of 14 June 2022 to reflect concurrent subscription of shares and warrants in the form of Units (one Class A Share and one-half (1/2) of a Class A Warrant, at a price of EUR 10.00 per Unit). 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor a) Name SMG European Recovery SPAC SE b) LEI 222100ARKO1EHWTTHK38 4a. Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shares, Class A Shares Identification code LU2380749676 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition

Subscription c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) EUR 9.9950 2,500,000 (units) d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 2,500,000 (units) - Price EUR 9.9950 e) Date of the transaction 2022-05-27 f) Place of transaction Outside of a trading venue - XOFF 4b. Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Derivatives, Class A Warrants Identification code LU2380751656 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition

Subscription c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) EUR 0.01 1,250,000 (units) d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 1,250,000 (units) - Price EUR 0.01 e) Date of the transaction 2022-05-27 f) Place of transaction Outside of a trading venue - XOFF

