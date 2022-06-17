DGAP-DD: SMG European Recovery SPAC SE english

|
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
|a)
|Name
|SMG SPAC Investment S.à r.l.
|
|
|
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|
|a)
|Position/status
|PCA, person closely associated with Stefan Petrikovics, member of the management board (Vorstandsmitglied)
|
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Amendment: Amendment to initial notification of 14 June 2022 to reflect concurrent subscription of shares and warrants in the form of Units (one Class A Share and one-half (1/2) of a Class A Warrant, at a price of EUR 10.00 per Unit).
|
|
|
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
|
|a)
|Name
|SMG European Recovery SPAC SE
|
|b)
|LEI
|222100ARKO1EHWTTHK38
|
|
|
|4a.
|Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Shares, Class A Shares
|
|
|Identification code
|LU2380749676
|
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
Subscription
|
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|
|EUR 9.9950
|2,500,000 (units)
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|
|- Aggregated volume
|2,500,000 (units)
|
|- Price
|EUR 9.9950
|
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2022-05-27
|
|f)
|Place of transaction
|Outside of a trading venue - XOFF
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|4b.
|Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Derivatives, Class A Warrants
|
|Identification code
|LU2380751656
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
Subscription
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|EUR 0.01
|1,250,000 (units)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|- Aggregated volume
|1,250,000 (units)
|- Price
|EUR 0.01
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2022-05-27
|f)
|Place of transaction
|Outside of a trading venue - XOFF
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|