DGAP-DD: Siemens Healthineers AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



09.05.2022 / 21:51

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Hadrian Last name(s): Pausch von Siemens





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Nathalie Last name(s): von Siemens Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Siemens Healthineers AG

b) LEI

529900QBVWXMWANH7H45

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000SHL1006





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



52.9932 EUR 225221.28 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



52.9932 EUR 225221.28 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

05/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





