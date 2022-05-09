DGAP-DD: Siemens Healthineers AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



09.05.2022 / 21:39

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Elisabeth Last name(s): Staudinger-Leibrecht





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Siemens Healthineers AG

b) LEI

529900QBVWXMWANH7H45

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000SHL1006





b) Nature of the transaction

Sale of Siemens Healthineers shares to cover tax and contributions obligations on share transfers in connection with a Siemens Healthineers Share Program



Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



53.06 EUR 44159.19 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



53.06 EUR 44159.19 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

06/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





