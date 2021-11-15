DGAP-DD: Siemens Healthineers AG english

SMI 12’517 0.0%  SPI 16’135 -0.1%  Dow 36’125 0.1%  DAX 16’149 0.3%  Euro 1.0522 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’386 0.4%  Gold 1’864 -0.1%  Bitcoin 59’328 -1.7%  Dollar 0.9238 0.3%  Öl 81.2 -0.9% 

Siemens Healthineers Aktie
15.11.2021 18:16:45

DGAP-DD: Siemens Healthineers AG

Siemens Healthineers
62.80 CHF 1.31%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.11.2021 / 18:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Christoph
Last name(s): Zindel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Siemens Healthineers AG

b) LEI
529900QBVWXMWANH7H45 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SHL1006

b) Nature of the transaction




Sale of Siemens Healthineers shares to cover tax and contributions obligations on share transfers in connection with a Siemens Healthineers Stock Program
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
59.90 EUR 140106.10 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
59.90 EUR 140106.10 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
12/11/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Siemens Healthineers AG
Henkestr. 127
91052 Erlangen
Germany
Internet: https://www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com



 
