26.01.2022 18:15:49

DGAP-DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. english

Shop Apotheke Europe NV
98.71 CHF -20.30%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.01.2022 / 18:14
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Björn
Last name(s): Söder

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

b) LEI
529900JK6UXHY1YKZ082 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: NL0012044747

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
94.5742 EUR 94574.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
94.5742 EUR 94574.2000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
26/01/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


26.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
5975 WD Sevenum
Netherlands
Internet: www.shop-apotheke-europe.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




72173  26.01.2022 



