09.08.2019 13:02:51

DGAP-DD: SAP SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.08.2019 / 13:01
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Bill
Last name(s): McDermott

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SAP SE

b) LEI
529900D6BF99LW9R2E68 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: American Depositary Receipt (ADR); ISIN: US8030542042

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)










































Price(s) Volume(s)
121.67 USD 9003.58 USD
121.67 USD 3163.42 USD
121.67 USD 1460.04 USD
121.39 USD 12139.00 USD
121.39 USD 12139.00 USD
121.39 USD 12139.00 USD
121.39 USD 3156.14 USD
121.39 USD 1213.90 USD
121.39 USD 7768.96 USD
121.39 USD 1213.90 USD
121.39 USD 5219.77 USD
121.39 USD 6919.23 USD
121.39 USD 1942.24 USD
121.39 USD 3277.53 USD
121.39 USD 121.39 USD
121.39 USD 8740.08 USD
121.39 USD 12139.00 USD
121.39 USD 1456.68 USD
121.39 USD 12139.00 USD
121.38 USD 12138.00 USD

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
121.4189 USD 127489.8600 USD

e) Date of the transaction
2019-08-08; UTC-4

f) Place of the transaction




Name: NASDAQ - All Markets
MIC: XNAS


09.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sap.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




53137  09.08.2019 



