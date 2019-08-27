<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
27.08.2019 15:08:50

DGAP-DD: Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.08.2019 / 15:07
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Petri Industriebeteiligungen GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Christoph
Last name(s): Petri
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
3912001LS9HMTYQODO63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006001902

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
2.75 EUR 13750.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
2.75 EUR 13750.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-08-26; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Salesforce.com Inc. / Workday Inc. 48927562 55.00 % 9.50 %
Infineon / SAP / Siemens 48927563 59.00 % 8.30 %
ABB / Geberit / LafargeHolcim 48927452 60.00 % 8.00 %

27.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft
Innere Wiener Str. 9
81667 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.ringmetall.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




53505  27.08.2019 



Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Ringmetall (ex HPI)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ringmetall (ex HPI)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:45
Entspannungssignale bremsen Goldpreisanstieg zunächst aus
09:30
Vontobel: derimail - Es gibt Altnerativen zu Fleisch
09:06
Anleger bleiben skeptisch
26.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 6.70% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica
26.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
26.08.19
Schwingkampf mit offenem Ausgang
21.08.19
Diese Börsenneulinge sorgen für Bewegung | BX Swiss | Aktien
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.08.19
Sollten Kommunalanleihen für nachhaltige Anleger ein Muss sein?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Diese Börsenneulinge sorgen für Bewegung | BX Swiss | Aktien

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ringmetall (ex HPI) 3.98 0.00% Ringmetall (ex HPI)

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SNB interveniert - Kommt als nächstes eine Zinssenkung in der Schweiz?
Finma erteilt zwei "Kryptobanken" eine Banklizenz
Deshalb büsst der Franken zum Dollar ein
Wall Street schliesst mit Pluszeichen -- SMI beendet Tag im Minus -- DAX geht höher in den Feierabend -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Credit Suisse investiert dreistelligen Millionenbetrag in der Schweiz - CS-Aktie schwächer
Nationalbank dürfte wegen Frankenstärke weiter interveniert haben
Glencore investiert Millionen in kanadische First Cobalt
Idorsia-Aktie höher: Idorsia will laut CEO bereits 2021 in die schwarzen Zahlen kommen
SMI und DAX fester -- Wall Street vorbörslich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen vorwiegend erholt
Experte: Bitcoin lässt den Goldkurs steigen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX fester -- Wall Street vorbörslich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen vorwiegend erholt
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Dienstag mit positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex DAX notiert höher. Die Wall Street weist in vorbörslichen Indikationen grüne Vorzeichen aus. Die jüngsten Entspannungssignale im US-chinesischen Handelszwist sorgten an den Märkten in Fernost mehrheitlich für eine Erholung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB