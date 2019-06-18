<
18.06.2019 15:01:31

DGAP-DD: QSC AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.06.2019 / 14:58
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Gerd Eickers Vermögensverwaltungs GmbH & Co. KG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Gerd
Last name(s): Eickers
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
QSC AG

b) LEI
529900DGVITE7A2L5G12 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005137004

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
1.3541 EUR 270820.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
1.3541 EUR 270820.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-06-14; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: over the counter Berenberg SI
MIC: BGSI


18.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: QSC AG
Mathias-Brüggen-Straße 55
50829 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.qsc.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




51915  18.06.2019 



