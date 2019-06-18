DGAP-DD: QSC AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



18.06.2019 / 14:58

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Gerd Eickers Vermögensverwaltungs GmbH & Co. KG





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Gerd Last name(s): Eickers Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

QSC AG

b) LEI

529900DGVITE7A2L5G12

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0005137004





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



1.3541 EUR 270820.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



1.3541 EUR 270820.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

2019-06-14; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: over the counter Berenberg SI MIC: BGSI





