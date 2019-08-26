|
26.08.2019 09:00:58
DGAP-DD: PANTAFLIX AG english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
26.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PANTAFLIX AG
|Holzstraße 30
|80469 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.pantaflixgroup.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
53451 26.08.2019
Nachrichten zu Pantaflix AGmehr Nachrichten
|
09:00
|DGAP-DD: PANTAFLIX AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
09:00
|DGAP-DD: PANTAFLIX AG english (EQS Group)
|
23.08.19
|DGAP-DD: PANTAFLIX AG english (EQS Group)
|
23.08.19
|DGAP-DD: PANTAFLIX AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
19.08.19
|DGAP-DD: PANTAFLIX AG english (EQS Group)
|
19.08.19
|DGAP-DD: PANTAFLIX AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
19.08.19
|DGAP-DD: PANTAFLIX AG english (EQS Group)
|
19.08.19
|DGAP-DD: PANTAFLIX AG deutsch (EQS Group)