NFON Aktie [Valor: 41535368 / ISIN: DE000A0N4N52]
09.09.2022 23:34:02

DGAP-DD: NFON AG english

NFON
6.58 EUR 4.11%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.09.2022 / 23:33 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: ASC Technologies AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Günter
Last name(s): Müller
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
NFON AG

b) LEI
391200FZ5TRMIHIK0S97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0N4N52

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
6.10 EUR 3236714.90 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
6.1000 EUR 3236714.9000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
07/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


09.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: NFON AG
Machtlfinger Straße 7
81379 Munich
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.nfon.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




78003  09.09.2022 CET/CEST



