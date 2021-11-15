|
15.11.2021 22:41:42
DGAP-DD: Mynaric AG english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
15.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mynaric AG
|Dornierstr. 19
|82205 Gilching
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.mynaric.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
71054 15.11.2021
Nachrichten zu Mynaric
|
22:41
|DGAP-DD: Mynaric AG english (EQS Group)
|
22:41
|DGAP-DD: Mynaric AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
22:20
|DGAP-DD: Mynaric AG english (EQS Group)
|
22:20