DGAP-DD: Mynaric AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



15.11.2021 / 22:40

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Stefan Last name(s): Berndt-von Bülow





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Mynaric AG

b) LEI

8945004QR4AMZMH84X56

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument



Description: American Depositary Shares (ADS), CUSIP: 62857X101; Ratio: 4 ADS = 1 Mynaric AG ordinary share (ISIN: DE000A0JCY11) for trading on Nasdaq





b) Nature of the transaction

Subscription of a capital increase as part of a public offering on Nasdaq





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



16.50 USD 11484.00 USD





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



16.5000 USD 11484.0000 USD





e) Date of the transaction

12/11/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





