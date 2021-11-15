SMI 12’517 0.0%  SPI 16’135 -0.1%  Dow 36’087 0.0%  DAX 16’149 0.3%  Euro 1.0515 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’386 0.4%  Gold 1’863 -0.1%  Bitcoin 58’943 -2.3%  Dollar 0.9250 0.4%  Öl 82.1 0.2% 

Mynaric Aktie [Valor: 38748867 / ISIN: DE000A0JCY11]
DGAP-DD: Mynaric AG english

Mynaric
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.11.2021 / 22:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Emin Bulent
Last name(s): Altan

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mynaric AG

b) LEI
8945004QR4AMZMH84X56 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: American Depositary Shares (ADS), CUSIP: 62857X101; Ratio: 4 ADS = 1 Mynaric AG ordinary share (ISIN: DE000A0JCY11) for trading on Nasdaq

b) Nature of the transaction


Subscription of a capital increase as part of a public offering on Nasdaq

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
16.50 USD 74992.50 USD

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
16.5000 USD 74992.5000 USD

e) Date of the transaction
12/11/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


15.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Mynaric AG
Dornierstr. 19
82205 Gilching
Germany
Internet: www.mynaric.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




71049  15.11.2021 



