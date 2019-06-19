<
19.06.2019 14:02:37

DGAP-DD: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.06.2019 / 14:01
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Christoph
Last name(s): Jurecka

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

b) LEI
529900MUF4C20K50JS49 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0008430026

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
222.6421 EUR 25381.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
222.6421 EUR 25381.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-06-17; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


19.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
Königinstraße 107
80802 München
Germany
Internet: www.munichre.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




51981  19.06.2019 



