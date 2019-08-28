<
28.08.2019 15:29:41

DGAP-DD: MS Industrie AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.08.2019 / 15:28
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Armin
Last name(s): Distel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MS Industrie AG

b) LEI
391200CE11B23RTMJV77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005855183

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
1.9458 EUR 19458.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-08-28; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


28.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: MS Industrie AG
Brienner Straße 7
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.ms-industrie.ag



 
End of News DGAP News Service




53531  28.08.2019 



