Mountain Alliance Aktie [Valor: 25220719 / ISIN: DE000A12UK08]
09.05.2022 17:20:14

DGAP-DD: Mountain Alliance AG english

Mountain Alliance
3.68 EUR
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.05.2022 / 17:19
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Cornelius
Last name(s): Boersch

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mountain Alliance AG

b) LEI
391200XWTRFJ0JRKK852 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A12UK08

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
3.70 EUR 37000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
3.7000 EUR 37000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
06/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


09.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Mountain Alliance AG
Theresienstraße 40
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.mountain-alliance.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




74801  09.05.2022 



