|
02.12.2021 05:22:44
DGAP-DD: MBH Corporation Plc english
MBH Corporation
0.23 USD -8.20%
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
02.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MBH Corporation Plc
|Studio 7-9, Royal Patriotic Victoria Building, Joh
|SW18 3SX London
|United Kingdom
|Internet:
|https://www.mbhcorporation.com/
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
71333 02.12.2021
Nachrichten zu MBH Corporation PLC Registered Shs
|
05:22
|DGAP-DD: MBH Corporation Plc english (EQS Group)
|
05:22
|DGAP-DD: MBH Corporation Plc deutsch (EQS Group)
|
30.09.21
|MBH Corporation : Half Year Results (Investegate)
|
30.09.21
|MBH Corporation Plc : MBH Corporation Plc achieves very strong revenue and EBIT growth in H1 2021 (Investegate)