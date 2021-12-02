SMI 12’290 1.1%  SPI 15’671 0.9%  Dow 34’022 -1.3%  DAX 15’473 2.5%  Euro 1.0417 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’179 2.9%  Gold 1’781 0.3%  Bitcoin 52’569 0.3%  Dollar 0.9203 0.0%  Öl 68.9 -2.4% 

02.12.2021 05:22:44

DGAP-DD: MBH Corporation Plc english

MBH Corporation
0.23 USD -8.20%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.12.2021 / 05:21
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Callum
Last name(s): Laing

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MBH Corporation Plc

b) LEI
213800NXJ8SAXU8GBY43 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: GB00BF1GH114

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.204 EUR 40800.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.204 EUR 40800.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
02/12/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


02.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: MBH Corporation Plc
Studio 7-9, Royal Patriotic Victoria Building, Joh
SW18 3SX London
United Kingdom
Internet: https://www.mbhcorporation.com/



 
End of News DGAP News Service




71333  02.12.2021 



