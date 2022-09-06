DGAP-DD: MBB SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



06.09.2022 / 21:20 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: MBB Capital Management GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Christof Last name(s): Nesemeier Position: Executive Chairman





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

MBB SE

b) LEI

967600M9R4EFYLPNWR50

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



96.60 EUR 4540.20 EUR



96.60 EUR 5892.60 EUR



96.60 EUR 386.40 EUR



96.60 EUR 193.20 EUR



96.60 EUR 26082.00 EUR



96.60 EUR 483.00 EUR



96.60 EUR 1642.20 EUR



96.60 EUR 1062.60 EUR



96.60 EUR 6858.60 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



96.6000 EUR 47140.8000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

05/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





