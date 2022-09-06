Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'834 0.1%  SPI 13'913 0.1%  Dow 31'148 -0.5%  DAX 12'871 0.9%  Euro 0.9751 0.2%  EStoxx50 3'500 0.3%  Gold 1'701 -0.6%  Bitcoin 18'604 -4.1%  Dollar 0.9847 0.5%  Öl 92.7 -0.6% 
0 CHF Kommission

MBB Aktie [Valor: 2543021 / ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
06.09.2022 21:21:03

DGAP-DD: MBB SE english

MBB
112.54 CHF -10.35%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.09.2022 / 21:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: MBB Capital Management GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Christof
Last name(s): Nesemeier
Position: Executive Chairman

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MBB SE

b) LEI
967600M9R4EFYLPNWR50 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




















Price(s) Volume(s)
96.60 EUR 4540.20 EUR
96.60 EUR 5892.60 EUR
96.60 EUR 386.40 EUR
96.60 EUR 193.20 EUR
96.60 EUR 26082.00 EUR
96.60 EUR 483.00 EUR
96.60 EUR 1642.20 EUR
96.60 EUR 1062.60 EUR
96.60 EUR 6858.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
96.6000 EUR 47140.8000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


06.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: MBB SE
Joachimsthaler Strasse 34
10719 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.mbb.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




77919  06.09.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1436871&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu MBB SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten