DGAP-DD: MAX Automation SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



19.04.2022 / 22:01

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Ralf Last name(s): Guckert





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Managing Director (COO)





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

MAX Automation SE

b) LEI

391200LVVLZVDYZGZB05

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A2DA588





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares through exercise of subscription rights





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



4.24 EUR 35463.36 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



4.24 EUR 35463.36 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

14/04/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





