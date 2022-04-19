Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
19.04.2022 22:01:42

DGAP-DD: MAX Automation SE english

MAX Automation
3.14 CHF -17.74%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.04.2022 / 22:01
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Ralf
Last name(s): Guckert

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Managing Director (COO)

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MAX Automation SE

b) LEI
391200LVVLZVDYZGZB05 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2DA588

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition of shares through exercise of subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
4.24 EUR 35463.36 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
4.24 EUR 35463.36 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
14/04/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


19.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: MAX Automation SE
Breite Straße 29-31
40213 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.maxautomation.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




74355  19.04.2022 



