<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
27.06.2019 10:01:17

DGAP-DD: MagForce AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.06.2019 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Ben J.
Last name(s): Lipps

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MagForce AG

b) LEI
391200IXVKR1W9JGEZ27 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5

b) Nature of the transaction


Capital increase

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
4.25 EUR 2000003.25 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
4.25 EUR 2000003.25 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-06-25; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Lonza Group N / Straumann Hldg. AG / Vifor Pharma AG 48130264 69.00 % 9.25 %
Air France-KLM S.A. / Airbus SE / Deutsche Lufthansa AG 48130265 55.00 % 8.75 %
MasterCard Inc. / PayPal Holdings Inc. / Visa Inc. 48130266 69.00 % 7.50 %

27.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: MagForce AG
Max-Planck-Straße 3
12489 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.magforce.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




52185  27.06.2019 



Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu MagForce AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu MagForce AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

09:29
Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
09:24
ThyssenKrupp – Bodenbildung?
08:58
SMI-Abwärtstrend hält an
06:19
Daily Markets: DAX – Kommt der nächste Ausbruchsversuch? / LafargeHolcim – Bodenbildung notwendig
26.06.19
Slack Börsengang: Perfektes Timing und glückliches Händchen I BX Swiss
26.06.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf QUALCOMM Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Adobe Systems Inc
24.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

19.06.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Mai 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

MagForce AG 6.95 0.00% MagForce AG

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Überbewertet? Goldman Sachs rät von bestimmten Tech-Aktien die Finger zu lassen
Woher kommt der Hype um Wasserstoffaktien wie NEL, ITM Power, Ballard Power & Co.?
US-Präsident Trump verschärft Ton gegenüber Europa
ams-Aktie legt deutlich zu: Geräuschunterdrückungs-Technologie für Ohrhörer lanciert
Tesla-Aktie volatil: Rekordquartal dürfte anscheinend verfehlt werden
Bitcoin nimmt Kurs auf 14'000-Dollar-Marke
Valora-Aktie bricht ein: Gewinnwarnung und neue Mittelfristziele veröffentlicht
US-Börsen gehen wenig bewegt in den Feierabend -- SMI letztlich schwach -- DAX beendet Tag stabil -- Asiens Börsen schliessen überwiegend schwächer
Merkel schliesst neue Pkw-Maut nicht aus
FedEx-Aktie fester: FedEx-Gewinn sinkt deutlich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der DAX können im Donnerstagshandel Aufschläge verbuchen. Die Börsen in Fernost weisen am Donnerstag grüne Vorzeichen aus. Anleger an der Wall Street blieben am Mittwoch zurückhaltend.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB