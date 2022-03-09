Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
Linde Aktie [Valor: 37962490 / ISIN: IE00BZ12WP82]
09.03.2022 23:50:33

DGAP-DD: Linde plc english

Linde
Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.03.2022 / 23:49
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]



1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Mr. Stephen F. Angel
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Director
b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification
 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Linde public limited company
b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		 Deferred Stock Units ("DSUs")

International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82

German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC

Ticker Symbol: LIN
b) Nature of the transactions Acquisition of DSUs
The acquisition of 153.75 DSUs of Linde plc under the company's Compensation Deferral Plan (the "Plan").
 
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
    Acquisition of DSUs
    US$0.00 153.75
d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume
    N/A N/A
e) Dates of the transactions 07 March 2022
f) Place of the transactions Outside of trading venue
g) Additional Information The 153.75 DSUs will payout in Linde plc ordinary shares on
a one-for-one basis in accordance with the Plan.

09.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




73401  09.03.2022 



