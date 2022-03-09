DGAP-DD: Linde plc english

|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Mr. Sanjiv Lamba
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director and Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial Notification Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Linde public limited company
|b)
|LEI
|8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
|Share Options ("Options")
Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs")
Performance Share Units ("PSUs")
International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82
German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC
Ticker Symbol: LIN
|b)
|Nature of the transactions
|Grant of Options
The grant of 54,920 Options of Linde plc which shall vest over three years in three consecutive equal annual installments beginning on 07 March 2023.
Grant of RSUs
The grant of 6,335 RSUs of Linde plc which shall vest in full and payout in Linde plc Ordinary Shares on a one-for-one basis on or about 07 March 2025, subject to certain conditions having been fulfilled.
Acquisition of Return on Capital ("ROC") PSUs
The acquisition of 9,500 ROC PSUs of Linde plc pursuant to the 2021 Linde Long Term Incentive Plan (the "LTIP Plan").
Acquisition of Total Shareholder Return ("TSR") PSUs
The acquisition of 6,335 TSR PSUs of Linde plc pursuant to the LTIP Plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|
|
|Grant of Options
|
|
|US$0.00
|54,920
|
|
|Grant of RSUs
|
|
|US$0.00
|6,335
|
|
|Acquisition of ROC PSUs
|
|
|US$0.00
|9,500
|
|
|Acquisition of TSR PSUs
|
|
|US$0.00
|6,335
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|
|
|N/A
|N/A
|e)
|Dates of the transactions
|07 March 2022
|f)
|Place of the transactions
|Outside of trading venue
|g)
|Additional Information
|Any unexercised Options shall expire on 07 March 2032. The Exercise price in respect of each Option is US$270.99.
The 9,500 ROC PSUs and 6,335 TSR PSUs will payout in accordance with the LTIP Plan.