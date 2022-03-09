DGAP-DD: Linde plc english



Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



09.03.2022 / 23:28

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them



1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Juergen Nowicki 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive VP Engineering b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Linde public limited company b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument,

Identification code Share Options ("Options")

Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs")

Performance Share Units ("PSUs")



International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82



German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC



Ticker Symbol: LIN b) Nature of the transactions Grant of Options

The grant of 11,270 Options of Linde plc which shall vest over three years in three consecutive equal annual installments beginning on 07 March 2023.



Grant of RSUs

The grant of 1,300 RSUs of Linde plc which shall vest in full and payout in Linde plc Ordinary Shares on a one-for-one basis on or about 07 March 2025, subject to certain conditions having been fulfilled.



Acquisition of Return on Capital ("ROC") PSUs

The acquisition of 1,950 ROC PSUs of Linde plc pursuant to the 2021 Linde Long Term Incentive Plan (the "LTIP Plan").



Acquisition of Total Shareholder Return ("TSR") PSUs

The acquisition of 1,300 TSR PSUs of Linde plc pursuant to the LTIP Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant of Options US$0.00 11,270 Grant of RSUs US$0.00 1,300 Acquisition of ROC PSUs US$0.00 1,950 Acquisition of TSR PSUs US$0.00 1,300 d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume N/A N/A e) Dates of the transactions 07 March 2022 f) Place of the transactions Outside of trading venue g) Additional Information Any unexercised Options shall expire on 07 March 2032. The Exercise price in respect of each Option is US$270.99.



The 1,950 ROC PSUs and 1,300 TSR PSUs will payout in accordance with the LTIP Plan.

