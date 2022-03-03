DGAP-DD: Linde plc english



Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



03.03.2022 / 23:58

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them



1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Dr. Victoria Ossadnik 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Linde public limited company b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument,

Identification code Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs")



International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82



German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC



Ticker Symbol: LIN b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of RSUs

The grant of 602 RSUs of Linde plc which shall vest in full and payout

in Linde plc ordinary shares on a one-for-one basis one year after the

March 1, 2022 date of grant, subject to certain conditions having

been fulfilled. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Acquisition of RSUs US$0.00 602 d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume N/A N/A e) Dates of the transactions 1 MARCH 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue g) Additional Information The RSUs shall vest in full and payout in Linde plc ordinary shares on a

one-for-one basis one year after the March 1, 2022 grant date,

provided that the awardee serves on the Linde plc Board of Directors

continuously through the vesting date, except under certain

circumstances in which a pro-rata payout may be made.

