DGAP-DD: Linde plc english

|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Dr. Victoria Ossadnik
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial Notification Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Linde public limited company
|b)
|LEI
|8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
|Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs")
International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82
German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC
Ticker Symbol: LIN
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of RSUs
The grant of 602 RSUs of Linde plc which shall vest in full and payout
in Linde plc ordinary shares on a one-for-one basis one year after the
March 1, 2022 date of grant, subject to certain conditions having
been fulfilled.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|
|
|Acquisition of RSUs
|
|
|US$0.00
|602
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|
|
|N/A
|N/A
|e)
|Dates of the transactions
|1 MARCH 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of trading venue
|g)
|Additional Information
|The RSUs shall vest in full and payout in Linde plc ordinary shares on a
one-for-one basis one year after the March 1, 2022 grant date,
provided that the awardee serves on the Linde plc Board of Directors
continuously through the vesting date, except under certain
circumstances in which a pro-rata payout may be made.