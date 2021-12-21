DGAP-DD: Linde plc english

|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Mr. Edward G. Galante
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial Notification Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Linde public limited company
|b)
|LEI
|8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
|Deferred Stock Units ("DSUs")
Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs")
International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82
German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC
Ticker Symbol: LIN
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of DSUs
The acquisition of 40.631 DSUs of Linde plc as a result of automatic dividend reinvestment on outstanding balances under the Praxair, Inc. Directors Fee Deferral Plan (the "Plan").
Acquisition of RSUs
The acquisition of 27.538 RSUs of Linde plc as a result of automatic dividend reinvestment pursuant to certain outstanding RSU grants, including those that have vested but whose payout has been deferred.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|
|
|Acquisition of DSUs
|
|
|US$0.00
|40.631
|
|
|Acquisition of RSUs
|
|
|
|US$0.00
|27.538
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|
|
|N/A
|N/A
|e)
|Dates of the transactions
|17 DECEMBER 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of trading venue
|g)
|Additional Information
|The 40.631 DSUs will payout in Linde plc ordinary shares on a one-for-one basis in accordance with the Plan. The 27.538 RSUs will payout in Linde plc ordinary shares on a one-for-one basis in accordance with the RSU grant agreements.