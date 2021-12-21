SMI 12’683 0.7%  SPI 16’157 0.7%  Dow 35’467 1.5%  DAX 15’447 1.4%  Euro 1.0423 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’175 1.7%  Gold 1’787 -0.2%  Bitcoin 44’902 3.7%  Dollar 0.9248 0.4%  Öl 74.2 2.9% 
Linde Aktie [Valor: 37962490 / ISIN: IE00BZ12WP82]
21.12.2021 19:02:03

DGAP-DD: Linde plc english

Linde
333.23 USD 0.88%
Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.12.2021 / 19:01
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]



1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Franz Fehrenbach
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Director
b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification
 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Linde public limited company
b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		 Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs")

International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82

German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC

Ticker Symbol: LIN
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of RSUs
The acquisition of 1.641 RSUs of Linde plc as a result of automatic dividend reinvestment pursuant to an outstanding RSU grant.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
    Acquisition of RSUs
    US$0.00 1.641
d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume
    N/A N/A
e) Dates of the transactions 17 DECEMBER 2021
f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue
g) Additional Information The 1.641 RSUs will payout in Linde plc ordinary shares on a one-for-one basis in accordance with the RSU grant agreement.

21.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




71712  21.12.2021 



