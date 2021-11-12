DGAP-DD: Linde plc english



Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



12.11.2021 / 18:12

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them



1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name

Mr. Juergen Nowicki 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Executive VP Engineering b) Initial Notification Amendment Amendment

The sole purpose of this amendment is to correct the number of shares withheld for the exercise price and taxes that were previously reported on November 5, 2021 with respect to stock options that were exercised. All other information previously reported remains the same. 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Linde public limited company b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares

Share Options



International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82



German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC



Ticker Symbol: LIN b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of options over Ordinary Shares and disposal of

Ordinary Shares

The exercise of 1,473 options over Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of US$173.13 and the withholding of 1,135 Ordinary Shares by Linde plc at a sale price of US$326.42 to cover the exercise price and tax withholdings, resulting in 338 net shares that were held by Mr. Nowicki; and the exercise of 3,240 options over Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of US$176.63 and the withholding of 2,513 Ordinary Shares by Linde plc at a market price of US$326.36 to cover the exercise price and tax withholdings, resulting in 727 net shares that were held by Mr. Nowicki; and the exercise of 5,093 options over Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of US$173.13 and the withholding of 3,924 Ordinary Shares by Linde plc at a market price of US$326.32 to cover the exercise price and tax withholdings, resulting in 1,169 net shares that were held by Mr. Nowicki. No market sale of shares occurred. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

Volume(s)



Exercise

US$173.13

1,473 Options



US$176.63

3,240 Options



US$173.13

5,093 Options



Disposal

US$326.42

1,135 Ordinary Shares



US$326.36

2,513 Ordinary Shares



US$326.32

3,924 Ordinary Shares



d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A e) Date of the transaction

03 NOVEMBER 2021

f) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange g) Additional Information 1,135 Ordinary Shares were withheld by Linde plc at a sale price of US$326.42 to cover the exercise price and tax withholdings, resulting in 338 net shares that were held by Mr. Nowicki; 2,513 Ordinary Shares were withheld by Linde plc at a market price of US$326.36 to cover the exercise price and tax withholdings, resulting in 727 net shares that were held by Mr. Nowicki; 3,924 Ordinary Shares by Linde plc at a market price of US$326.32 to cover the exercise price and tax withholdings, resulting in 1,169 net shares that were held by Mr. Nowicki. No market sale of shares occurred.



