DGAP-DD: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



07.06.2019 / 13:41

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Günter Last name(s): Blaschke





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI

529900DBX574P554QO57

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0006464506





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



21.60 EUR 216000.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



21.60 EUR 216000.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

2019-06-04; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





