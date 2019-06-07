<
07.06.2019 13:42:40

DGAP-DD: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.06.2019 / 13:41
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Günter
Last name(s): Blaschke

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900DBX574P554QO57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006464506

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
21.60 EUR 216000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
21.60 EUR 216000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-06-04; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


07.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
Leifheitstraße 1
56377 Nassau
Germany
Internet: www.leifheit-group.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




51655  07.06.2019 



