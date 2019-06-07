Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
07.06.2019 13:42:40
DGAP-DD: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
07.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
|Leifheitstraße 1
|56377 Nassau
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.leifheit-group.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
51655 07.06.2019
Nachrichten zu LEIFHEIT AGmehr Nachrichten
|
13:42
|DGAP-DD: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft deutsch (EQS Group)
|
13:42
|DGAP-DD: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft english (EQS Group)
|
29.05.19
|DGAP-News: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Leifheit AG holds successful Annual General Meeting (EQS Group)
|
29.05.19
|DGAP-News: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Leifheit AG hält ordentliche Hauptversammlung erfolgreich ab (EQS Group)
|
14.05.19
|Leifheit wischt sich voran (ARD)
|
14.05.19
|DGAP-News: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Leifheit makes successful start to financial year 2019 (EQS Group)
|
14.05.19
|DGAP-News: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Leifheit startet erfolgreich in das Geschäftsjahr 2019 (EQS Group)
|
02.04.19
|DGAP-News: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Günter Blaschke elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board (EQS Group)
Analysen zu LEIFHEIT AGmehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}