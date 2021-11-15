SMI 12’517 0.0%  SPI 16’135 -0.1%  Dow 36’125 0.1%  DAX 16’149 0.3%  Euro 1.0522 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’386 0.4%  Gold 1’864 -0.1%  Bitcoin 59’328 -1.7%  Dollar 0.9238 0.3%  Öl 81.2 -0.9% 

LEG Immobilien Aktie [Valor: 20516489 / ISIN: DE000LEG1110]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
15.11.2021 18:23:42

DGAP-DD: LEG Immobilien SE english

LEG Immobilien
129.98 CHF 11.97%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.11.2021 / 18:22
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Zimmer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
LEG Immobilien SE

b) LEI
391200SO40AKONBO0Z96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000LEG1110

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)


















Price(s) Volume(s)
125.9000 EUR 25180.00 EUR
126.0500 EUR 12605.00 EUR
126.0500 EUR 37815.00 EUR
126.0500 EUR 63025.00 EUR
126.0000 EUR 301896.00 EUR
126.0500 EUR 132352.50 EUR
126.0500 EUR 63025.00 EUR
126.0500 EUR 364158.45 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
126.0311 EUR 1000056.9500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
11/11/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


15.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: LEG Immobilien SE
Hans-Böckler-Straße 38
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.leg-se.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




71043  15.11.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1249166&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

﻿