15.11.2021 18:23:42
DGAP-DD: LEG Immobilien SE english
LEG Immobilien
129.98 CHF 11.97%
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
15.11.2021
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LEG Immobilien SE
|Hans-Böckler-Straße 38
|40476 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.leg-se.com
End of News
|DGAP News Service
71043 15.11.2021
