|
02.12.2021 12:10:15
DGAP-DD: Knaus Tabbert AG english
Knaus Tabbert
51.30 EUR -0.19%
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
02.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Knaus Tabbert AG
|Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1
|94118 Jandelsbrunn
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.knaustabbert.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
71345 02.12.2021
Nachrichten zu Knaus Tabbert
|
12:10
|DGAP-DD: Knaus Tabbert AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
12:10
|DGAP-DD: Knaus Tabbert AG english (EQS Group)
|
08:46
|DGAP-PVR: Knaus Tabbert AG: Veröffentlichung gemäss § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
29.11.21
|DGAP-DD: Knaus Tabbert AG english (EQS Group)
|
29.11.21
|DGAP-DD: Knaus Tabbert AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
26.11.21
|DGAP-News: Knaus Tabbert AG: Knaus Tabbert AG intends to acquire two dealers in southern Germany (EQS Group)
|
26.11.21
|DGAP-News: Knaus Tabbert AG: Knaus Tabbert AG beabsichtigt den Erwerb von zwei Händlerbetrieben in Süddeutschland (EQS Group)
|
26.11.21
|Knaus Tabbert AG : Knaus Tabbert AG intends to acquire two dealers in southern Germany (Investegate)