02.12.2021 12:10:15

DGAP-DD: Knaus Tabbert AG english

Knaus Tabbert
51.30 EUR -0.19%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.12.2021 / 12:09
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Noorderhoofd B.V.

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Willem Paulus
Last name(s): de Pundert
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Knaus Tabbert AG

b) LEI
391200V57NOSGK8UVW09 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2YN504

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
50.00 EUR 39700.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
50.00 EUR 39700.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
29/11/2021; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


02.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Knaus Tabbert AG
Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1
94118 Jandelsbrunn
Germany
Internet: www.knaustabbert.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




71345  02.12.2021 



